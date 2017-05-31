Clemson Gets Game Time For Auburn, Louisville

Clemson Athletics

Clemson, S.C.—Kickoff times for four 2017 Clemson football games, two at home and two away, have been announced by the Atlantic Coast Conference Office.

Last week, the league announced that Clemson’s opening game with Kent State on September 2 would have a noon kickoff at Clemson and will be televised by ESPN. Wednesday the conference announced that the Auburn at Clemson on September 9 will also be televised by ESPN and will have a 7 p.m. kickoff.

The following Saturday, September 16, Clemson will play at Louisville in a game that will start at 3:30 p.m. That contest will be shown on either ABC, ESPN or ESPN2.

Clemson’s only non-Saturday game of the year will be at Syracuse on Friday, October 13. That contest will be shown on ESPN and will kickoff at 7 p.m.

All other game times will be announced either six or 12 days prior to the game.

Clemson 2017 Football Schedule

September: 2 KENT STATE Noon (ESPN), 9 AUBURN, 7 p.m. (ESPN), 16 at Louisville, 3:30 p.m. (ABC, ESPN or ESPN2), 23 BOSTON COLLEGE, 30 at Virginia Tech

October: 7 WAKE FOREST, 13 at Syracuse , 7 p.m. (ESPN), 28 GEORGIA TECH,

November: 4 at NC State, 11 FLORDIA STATE, 18 THE CITADEL, 25 at South Carolina