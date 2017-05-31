Deputy cited after crash in Greenville Co.

By Published: Updated:

GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) – A sheriff’s deputy was taken to the hospital after an early-morning crash in Greenville County.

The deputy crashed on Fork Shoals Road near Highway 418 around 12:30 a.m. Monday, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.

They say he hit a utility pole and was the only one involved in the crash.

The S.C. Highway Patrol says Deputy K. Flowers was cited for driving to fast for conditions.

A spokesman with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says he was responding to a report of someone breaking into a home.

7 News is told the deputy is out of the hospital.

