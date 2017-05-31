Greenwood girl bitten by Venomous snake

Greenwood, SC (WSPA) – The family of a 10-year old girl bitten by a venomous snake tells us she is recovering well and could be released Thursday morning.

Dixie Barnett was bitten on her foot as she was walking a dog outside of her Greenwood home Tuesday night. Her father tells 7 News Dixie accidentally stepped on the snake. She had to be airlifted to Greenville for treatment and spent hours in intensive care.

Barnett’s father said Dixie’s foot began to swell and change color because of the bite.

“It didn’t look that bad really at first and then as time progressed, it just started turning black the whole foot,” said Jake Barnett, Dixie’s father.

A reptile curator with the Greenville Zoo said it could have copperhead or a rattlesnake that bit Dixie since those are the only venomous snakes native to the Upstate.

