Hackers find new creative ways to break into devices

(WJBF) – Hackers are using new techniques to steal information from individuals. Traditionally hackers would use malware and viruses to deceive the users into downloading a suspicious program onto their computer by stealing information that is stored.

Now hackers are taking a new approach on how they steal information from society. Hackers are outsmarting device security systems by imitating saved biometrics on smartphones.

“Customers buy things from here but don’t say anything about it unless the problem happens to them,” said Tim McFarlin, a sales representative at Verizon.

Samsung recently released the new addition to their Galaxy S line. The Galaxy S8 brings a whole new security feature for the phone.

Samsung’s iris scanner gives the owner the ability to unlock their device with their eyes.

This new feature could change how securities settings on mobile devices work. Within weeks after the phone being released, The Chaos Computer Club fooled the operating system with a digital picture of the phone’s owner and a contact lens.

According to European hacker club, their main focus is not to scam money from people, however, to demonstrate and publicized cybersecurity issues.

Samsung is not the only mobile company being a victim of their devices being hacked, but Apple had their run-in with the hacker club too.

Apple introduced biometric security to their consumers in 2013 to increase the security on user’s phone.

The iPhone 5S contains a biometric reader that is able to recognize fingerprints. At the time, this feature allegedly made the 5S the most secure smartphone on the market.

Apple had their fingerprint scanner exploited by CCC just days after being released on the market. Smartphones and computers aren’t the only devices that are just being hacked but any device that can connect to Wi-Fi has the ability to be hacked.

With the evolution of tablets and tablet use, computers are on the verge of being phased out.

Being knowledgeable of the technical trends, hackers are starting to maneuver their malware onto tablets now.

Tablets can are in danger to be hack simply by injecting malware through Wi-Fi connection, cellular communications or by Bluetooth.

Another tactic for tablets to be hacked is people clicking on suspicious pop-ups or downloading unauthorized apps.

“We see that all the time, said Sabastian a technician at Experimac. People see pops up alerting them to install software to their device, not knowing it could be harmful to the device.”

“We tell our customers to do a hard factory reset to delete all the data on the phone,” said Ismail, senior technician at CPR Cellphone Repair.

To prevent yourself from being a victim of hacktivism, experts suggest for users to not solely rely on biometrics for the security of their personal information.

Also be aware of the Wi-Fi spots you’re connecting to. Last, be mindful of the software and the location where you are downloading the software from.