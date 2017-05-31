Hatchet attack suspect accused of throwing feces in Union jail

Related Coverage Man attacked with hatchet say Union Police

UNION (WSPA) – A Union man – charged with attacking a man with a hatchet – is now accused of throwing feces on a guard at the jail.

Christian Braxton, 22, has been under arrest since March 28 after Union County Sheriff’s Office deputies say he struck a man in the arm with a hatchet at a home on Wedgewood Court. He is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

On Tuesday, Braxton is accused of covering the walls of his cell at the Union County Detention Center with human feces. Deputies say he threw feces through the food flap of the cell door and struck one of the detention center guards. The detention center planned to seek a warrant for throwing bodily fluids.

Braxton is also accused of having a shank – a sharp metal device – on him at the jail on May 10. The piece of metal was eight inches long according to the incident report. It was taken away from him without incident. Braxton was charged with a contraband violation in that incident.