White County Sheriff’s Office is asking for you help to find Jonathan ‘Keith’ Robbins.

The sheriff’s office says he was last seen on May 22 in Cleveland, GA on Partin Rd. walking toward Highway 129 around 7:30 p.m.

Robbins is described as:

White male

30-years-old

Brown, buzzed off military style hair

5’11”

175 lbs.

Last seen wearing shorts, T-shirt, flip-flops and sun visor.

If you have any information call White Co. Sheriff’s Office at 706-865-5177