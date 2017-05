ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department is asking for your help to find missing person Richard John Jilg, Jr.

Police say he was last seen on April 30 at Cross Place.

Richard is 43 years of age

6’3” tall

190 lbs.

He has brown hair and brown eyes and wears a long beard.

If you have seen him, call Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or Buncombe County Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.