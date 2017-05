Hatchet attack suspect accused of throwing feces in Union jail - Christian Braxton - charged with attacking a man with a hatchet - is accused of throwing feces at a guard in the Union jail.

Map shows the most misspelled word in each state - If you’ve ever wondered what the most misspelled word in your state is, Google has the answer for you.

Comic says she ‘went too far’ with severed head video mocking Trump - President Donald Trump says celebrity Kathy Griffin “should be ashamed of herself” for appearing in a video holding what looked like Trump’s…

Help police find suspect in transaction fraud - Police are asking for the public’s help finding a suspect in a financial transaction fraud.

Court hearing Thursday for Bucks Racks & Ribs - A dispute between Greenville County and an adult-oriented restaurant will be heard in court Thursday.

CPR Awareness Week kicks off June 1 - June 1-7 is CPR and AED Awareness Week. It's aimed to raise awareness and numbers of people trained to help increase bystander response rate…

Police: Man with fake gun tried ‘suicide by cop’ at airport - A mentally distressed former Marine who was armed with a fake gun attempted a “suicide by cop” during a nearly three-hour standoff with poli…

Scott Pelley out as ‘CBS Evening News’ anchor - Scott Pelley is out as “CBS Evening News” anchor, and he’ll be returning to full-time work at the network’s flagship newsmagazine “60 Minute…