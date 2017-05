Owners of Roots and 4 Rooms Wesley Turner and Daniel Schavey had a dream to move from their downtown Greenville home to a spacious farm in the Upstate, and their journey is about to be featured on HGTV’s show We Bought The Farm! Airing this Saturday night at 11pm, the episode will show them deciding between four farmhouses in the Upstate. Jennifer Martin caught up with them for the details of the episode and their new cut flower business that they are beginning on their new farm.

