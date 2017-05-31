Man tries to kidnap girl in Spartanburg, says report

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – A teen girl said someone tried to kidnap her in Spartanburg on May 30.

The girl told the officer she was walking on Winfield Dr. near Talmadge around 9:30 a.m. when a car and truck stopped next to her.

She said a man in a black car, who appeared to be around 18-years-old, told her she needed to get in the car. He then told her to get off the phone and stop walking away.

She told police she tried to walk away and said “no thank you.”

The man then told her she needed to stop walking which she replied, “OK, I’ll stop.”

At that point a person in the back seat of the car said a car was coming so the vehicles left, according to the report.

She said the vehicles came back a second time and the driver of the car grabbed her hand and told her to stop walking away and to get in the car.

The vehicles drove away again and she called a friend who gave her a ride to the pool.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTIONS

The first vehicle she described was a black 4 door sedan type that was a newer vehicle with a dent on the driver side door.

The second vehicle was white pickup truck with large tires.

She stated the driver from the black car who was described as a white male approximately 18 years old with brown shaggy hair, blue eyes, approximately 6’1″, skinny build, with a bright green shirt and a piercing of some kind in his left ear.