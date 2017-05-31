Man wanted after Feb. club shooting arrested in Anderson Co.

Related Coverage Man wanted for attempted murder after club shooting in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – A man wanted in connection with a shooting at an Anderson County club in February has been arrested.

22-year-old Curtis Raheem Nance is charged with three counts of Attempted Murder, Discharging a Firearm into a Dwelling, and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime.

Deputies say Nance was wanted in connection with a shooting at Club Envy on South Murray Avenue involving three victims.

The shooting happened in the early morning hours of February 12.

