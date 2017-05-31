Naked sex offender who stood in couple’s bedroom in custody, Laurens Co. deputies say

LAURENS CO., SC (WSPA) – A sex offender who deputies say was found naked and standing in a couple’s bedroom turned himself in Wednesday in Laurens County.

Thomas Andrew Pate is being held in the Laurens County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

Deputies responded to a burglary call on May 24 around 1 a.m. at a home in the 5000 block of Highway 56 in Clinton.

The homeowner and the suspect, Thomas Andrew Pate, started fighting and Pate jumped from the porch and ran into a field.

Deputies then got a call around 6 a.m. in the same area for a stolen SUV.

Hours later, the SUV was recovered in Spartanburg Co. Investigators say they linked Pate with the theft based on things inside the vehicle.

Deputies say Thomas Andrew Pate is a registered sex offender and wanted for first-degree burglary, indecent exposure, beach of peace aggravated in nature, and grand larceny.