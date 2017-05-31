Police investigate decomposed body found in apartment

The Associated Press Published:

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) – Police are investigating after a decomposed body was found at a North Carolina apartment complex.

The Asheville Citizen-Times reports the body of 36-year-old Andrew Dustin Eubank was discovered May 24 at a property owned by the Housing Authority of the City of Asheville.

Asheville police spokeswoman Christina Hallingse says no official cause of death had been determined by Tuesday, and homicide has not been ruled out. Investigative documents say police couldn’t initially determine the body’s age or sex because of decomposition.

The apartment’s tenant hadn’t lived at the home since May 9, and told police the residence should have been vacant.

Police have not said how long the body had been in the apartment.

Hallingse says forensic technicians and the state medical examiner’s office have assisted with the investigation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s