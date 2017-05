GREENWOOD Co., S.C. (WSPA) – Surface and air searches continued at Lake Greenwood as they try to find a man who drowned over the weekend.

Authorities say a man drowned Saturday evening near Puckett’s Ferry.

DNR officials say the man did not resurface after he jumped off a boat.

Dive teams searched through Saturday night, Sunday and Monday.

Greenwood County sheriff’s deputies and Abbeville County Dive Team also assisted in the extensive search.