Shots fired into child’s bedroom window, police investigating

UNION, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate apartment was riddled with bullet holes that even went through a child’s bedroom window.

Police say it happened on Lipsey Street in Union around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday and we are now hearing from that child’s mother.

“I thought it was fireworks,” said Cynthia Watson. “It wasn’t fireworks. It was gunshots.”

Gunshots have left their scars after a frightening Tuesday night for Watson and her young daughter. Watson said they recently moved to the the area and don’t know why this would happen.

“[She’s] shaken up – she’s 10,” Watson said. She says the shooting sent bullets through her daughter’s bedroom window and into the living room. An incident report says Watson’s son was also in the downstairs area, but no injuries have been reported.

“All I heard because the phone kept breaking in and out was ‘mom, shot, now, home,” recalled neighbor Lakesha Rodgers. She is also a mother living in the same building and says incidents this serious don’t happen often.

“As soon as I got to the end of the road, I could see the blue lights,” said Rodgers. “I asked my children as soon as I got here ‘where were you.’ My son’s like ‘we were upstairs, ma.’ What if a bullet had went straight through my window? What I would’ve been laying in that bed? It’s a lot of what ifs.”

She said these are questions that shouldn’t have to be asked, especially when the lives of innocent children could be senselessly cut short.

“We could’ve been sitting out here like we normally do. It’s summer break. The kids are out. It’s time for them to relax, it’s time for parents to relax but now you can’t,” Rodgers said. “All we can do is pray that this never happens again.”

Police in Union say no suspects have been named. Captain Greg Pickens said this serious incident and investigators are working to find anyone who will come forward with information. He said that can be a challenge in these cases but they want to remind folks they can always call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 23-CRIME.