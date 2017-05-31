SLED investigating officer-involved shooting in Newberry

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WSPA) — The S.C. Law Enforcement Division is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Newberry.
A SLED spokesman said officers with Newberry Police Department heard gunshots shortly after midnight.
Officers encountered a man on Drayton Street who reportedly shot at the officers who returned fire. The man was hit and taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to SLED.
No officers were injured.
This is a developing story. We will have updates when more information is released.