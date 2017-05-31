SLED investigating officer-involved shooting in Newberry

WSPA Staff Published:

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WSPA) — The S.C. Law Enforcement Division is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Newberry.

A SLED spokesman said officers with Newberry Police Department heard gunshots shortly after midnight.

Officers encountered a man on Drayton Street who reportedly shot at the officers who returned fire. The man was hit and taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to SLED.

No officers were injured.

This is a developing story. We will have updates when more information is released.

