Girl says she was punched in face because her room wasn’t clean

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A man is accused of hitting a child in the face because her room wasn’t clean.

Gerald Christopher Meadors, 26, of Moore is charged with cruelty to children.

Police responded to Cleveland Academy of Leadership on Feb. 7, according to an incident report. The school principal told an officer that a girl had been hit in the face by Meadors and was afraid to go home.

The fourth-grader had a cut above her eye, the report states.

She told police that Meadors hit her in the face with his fist because her room wasn’t clean.

Another child told police that Meadors hit the girl with a belt while her mother was in a different room.

The girl was taken to a hospital to get a stitch so the cut could heal properly, the report states.

Meadors was booked into Spartanburg County jail on Tuesday and released later that day.