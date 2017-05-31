VIDEO: Police release dashcam video of Tiger Woods DUI arrest

CNN Published:


(Video From: Jupiter Police Department)
JUPITER, FL (CNN) – Police dashcam video of golfer Tiger Woods’ arrest has been released showing the moments before police arrested him on suspicion of DUI.

Police in Jupiter, Florida said they found the legendary golfer asleep at the wheel Monday at 3:00am with his Mercedes-Benz running.

You can hear in the video Woods’ speech is slow and slurred.

Woods tells the officer he had taken medication.

Police took him into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence.

He was cited for DUI and Improper Parking.

Wood later issued a statement saying he had an “unexpected reaction to prescribed medications” and he takes full responsibility for what happened.

Woods is scheduled to be arraigned in court on July 5.

