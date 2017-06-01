3 students charged as adults after TL Hanna fight

ANDERSON CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Three students were charged as adults today after a brawl that happened at T.L. Hanna High School on Wednesday.

Deputies made 11 arrests as of Wednesday morning, said Detective Nikki Carson with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Carson said a school resource officer saw two students arguing. The officer was handling that incident when the brawl erupted.

Kyle Newton with Anderson County School District 5 said the fight started shortly after 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

Deputies and school officials are investigating the incident. As part of that investigation, they are reviewing camera footage.

Carson said the investigation is in its preliminary stages and deputies are trying to determine what started the fight.

All 11 students are being charged with disturbing schools.

Three students are charged as adults. The other eight are juveniles between the ages of 15 and 17 and were taken to the state Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.

Cortaisha N. Brown, Kanija Z. Harrison and Yasmin D. Springs are each charged as adults.

The teens had a bond hearing on Thursday morning and will be released from jail later Thursday.

They face up to 90 days in jail and/or a $2,125 fine if convicted of disturbing schools.

Their next court date is scheduled for June 16th.

None of the girls have records, according to Judge Malone.

She recommended to the families that the girls join PTI.

It will be up to the school whether or not they will be kicked out.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

