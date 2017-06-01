3 students charged as adults after TL Hanna fight

ANDERSON CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Three students were charged as adults today after a brawl that happened at T.L. Hanna High School on Wednesday.

Deputies made 11 arrests as of Wednesday morning, said Detective Nikki Carson with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Carson said a school resource officer saw two students arguing. The officer was handling that incident when the brawl erupted.

Kyle Newton with Anderson County School District 5 said the fight started shortly after 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

Deputies and school officials are investigating the incident. As part of that investigation, they are reviewing camera footage.

Carson said the investigation is in its preliminary stages and deputies are trying to determine what started the fight.

All 11 students are being charged with disturbing schools.

Three students are charged as adults. The other eight are juveniles between the ages of 15 and 17 and were taken to the state Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.

Cortaisha N. Brown, Kanija Z. Harrison and Yasmin D. Springs are each charged as adults.

The teens had a bond hearing on Thursday morning and will be released from jail later Thursday.

They face up to 90 days in jail and/or a $2,125 fine if convicted of disturbing schools.

Their next court date is scheduled for June 16th.

None of the girls have records, according to Judge Malone.

She recommended to the families that the girls join PTI.

It will be up to the school whether or not they will be kicked out.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

More stories you may like on 7News

Farm owner who dumped cow feces into French Broad River sentenced A farm owner was sentenced after he pleaded guilty to dumping liquid animal waste into a tributary of the French Broad River.

Reward offered for Wellford woman missing since Jan. The family of Robbie Arlene Turner, a woman who has been missing since January 22, is now offering a $1,000 reward for information to find h…

Kala Brown sues Todd Kohlhepp’s company TKA Real Estate Kala Brown, the woman rescued from a storage container on property owned by Todd Kohlhepp, is suing his real estate company Todd Kohlhepp & …

Severance deal with fmr. Anderson Co. Admin. ruled ‘null and void’ A new ruling from the South Carolina Court of Appeals means former Anderson County Administrator Joey Preston will not get his severance.

Police take selfie with drunk man after driving him home After a taxi driver called police for help getting a drunk passenger home, the officers had a little fun with the man.