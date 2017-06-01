ALDI store in Laurens reopening with chance to win free produce

WSPA Staff Published: Updated:
ALDI Store Exterior remodeled
(From: ALDI Inc.)

LAURENS, SC (WSPA) – The ALDI grocery store on Exchange Drive in Laurens will reopen June 15 after remodeling.

During the grand opening event, customers will have a chance to enter to win Produce for a Year. The first 100 shoppers at the store will receive a golden ticket which is redeemable for an ALDI gift certificate.

The store is the eighth ALDI store in the Upstate to be remodeled and is part of a $1.6 billion plan by the company to remodel its stores nationwide.

ALDI says it intends to have 13 stores in the Upstate remodeled by the end of 2017.

The ribbon cutting ceremony for the Laurens store will begin at 8:25am.

The remodeling gives stores a new design, open ceilings, and natural lighting while also making the stores more environmentally friendly.

