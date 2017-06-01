Body of drowning victim recovered from Lake Greenwood

GREENWOOD CO., SC (WSPA) – The body of a man who drowned at Lake Greenwood was recovered Thursday night, according to the coroner.

The coroner’s office says 44-year-old Steve Roger Grigg, II of Blacksburg was found around 9:15pm.

The coroner says Grigg jumped off of a boat to swim and shortly after went under the water and did not surface on May 29.

Grigg’s body was recovered from the lake near the club house on Pucketts Ferry, according to the Greenwood County Coroner.

The cause of death is pending an autopsy.