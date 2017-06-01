Bon Secours Health System, United Healthcare reach contract agreement

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – United Healthcare and Bon Secours Health System have come to an agreement, according to a statement from Bon Secours Health System.

The contract agreement will last through June 30, 2020, the statement says.

Here is the full statement:

We are very pleased to announce Bon Secours Health System, including Bon Secours Medical Group-Greenville, and UnitedHealthcare have reached a contract agreement. Both entities have agreed on the components of a final, long-term agreement through June 30, 2020. This means UnitedHealthcare plan participants can continue to receive their care from their Bon Secours Medical Group physician at in-network rates under their UnitedHealthcare plan. We appreciate UnitedHealthcare for working in partnership with us to reach resolution on a long-term contract for the benefit of our patients.”