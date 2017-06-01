Bus driver sentenced for leaving disabled woman in hot bus

LANCASTER, OH (AP) — A former central Ohio bus driver has been sentenced to jail after being convicted of leaving a developmentally disabled woman inside a parked bus on a scorching day.

The Lancaster Eagle-Gazette reports 53-year-old Scott Frye pleaded no contest Wednesday to failure to provide for a functionally impaired person and patient endangerment in Fairfield County Municipal Court. Frye received 175 days in jail.

A defense attorney says Frye is remorseful.

Prosecutors say Frye returned his bus to the Lancaster-Fairfield Public Transit depot on a 90-degree day last September and failed to notice that the 29-year-old woman, who is autistic and non-verbal, remained inside. She was treated at a hospital for dehydration after Frye discovered her inside the bus nearly 4 ½ hours later.

Frye was fired after the incident.

More stories you may like on 7News

Farm owner who dumped cow feces into French Broad River sentenced A farm owner was sentenced after he pleaded guilty to dumping liquid animal waste into a tributary of the French Broad River.

Reward offered for Wellford woman missing since Jan. The family of Robbie Arlene Turner, a woman who has been missing since January 22, is now offering a $1,000 reward for information to find h…

Kala Brown sues Todd Kohlhepp’s company TKA Real Estate Kala Brown, the woman rescued from a storage container on property owned by Todd Kohlhepp, is suing his real estate company Todd Kohlhepp & …

Severance deal with fmr. Anderson Co. Admin. ruled ‘null and void’ A new ruling from the South Carolina Court of Appeals means former Anderson County Administrator Joey Preston will not get his severance.

Police take selfie with drunk man after driving him home After a taxi driver called police for help getting a drunk passenger home, the officers had a little fun with the man.