Chris Cornell’s widow still awaiting details about his death

The Associated Press Published:
In this Sunday Aug. 8, 2010, file photo, musician Chris Cornell of Soundgarden performs during the Lollapalooza music festival in Grant Park in Chicago. According to his representative, rocker Chris Cornell, who gained fame as the lead singer of Soundgarden and later Audioslave, has died Wednesday night in Detroit at age 52. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chris Cornell’s widow says she’s grateful for the support her family has received in the wake of the Soundgarden frontman’s death last month, but still doesn’t know what caused him to hang himself.

Vicky Cornell says in a statement Thursday that she’s still awaiting toxicology reports she hopes will clarify the circumstances around her late husband’s apparent suicide.

Cornell family attorney Kirk Pasich says Detroit legal officials denied his request for police and toxicology reports because the investigation remains open. The Associated Press sent an email seeking confirmation from the City of Detroit Law Department that Pasich filed a request for police and toxicology reports that was denied.

Chris Cornell was pronounced dead May 18 when he was found unresponsive in a Detroit hotel room hours after performing a concert.

