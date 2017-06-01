Cowpens woman accused of stealing gas, hitting store clerk with van

Related Coverage Man hit by van after trying to stop 2 from stealing gas, deputies say

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Deputies have arrested a woman they say hit a clerk with her van after stealing gas.

A clerk at the Hot Spot on Gossett Road told deputies he tried to stop people from stealing gas on May 23. But deputies say the driver intentionally hit the clerk and fled the scene.

Cathy Skates, 56, of Cowpens has been charged with armed robbery and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

Skates matched the suspect’s description and the victim identified her in a lineup as the person who hit him and stole $51.53 worth of gasoline, according to an incident report.

When shown a picture of the suspect vehicle, deputies say Skates admitted it was her 1997 Ford Econoline van.

A witness told deputies that the driver slowed to a stop, swerved, and hit the clerk before driving off.

The clerk was trying to get the license plate information at the time and says he was knocked to the ground and his left foot was run over.