ANDERSON Co., S.C. (WSPA) – Several crews are responding to a fire at Heritage Trace Apartments in Powdersville.

The apartment complex is located on Charles Town Drive.

Dispatch said there are no reported injuries at this time.

Powdersville, Pelzer, Wren, Gantt, West Pelzer and South Greenville fire departments are responding, according to dispatch.

It appears that the roof of one unit has collapsed.

This is a developing story.