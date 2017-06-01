ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – A farm owner was sentenced after he pleaded guilty to dumping liquid animal waste into a tributary of the French Broad River.

65-year-old Michael Alexander Crowell was sentenced by US District Judge Martin Reidinger to six months of house arrest during three years of probation. He will also be forced to pay a $10,000 fine.

His farm, Crowell Farms, Inc., was also ordered to pay $40,000 in fines and will serve three years of probation while it is required to abide by an environmental compliance program.

According to the US Attorney’s Office, Crowell installed bypasses at the farm’s waste lagoons, which held cow feces, and began discharging liquid waste into a tributary of the French Broad River.

In November of 2016, Crowell and his farm pleaded guilty to one count of Criminal Violation of the Clean Water Act.

Crowell had told inspectors that he was aware that he had done “the wrong thing.”

Crowell Farms is a beef cattle farm which has more than 150 cows and manages over 200 acres of fields.

More stories you may like on 7News

Farm owner who dumped cow feces into French Broad River sentenced A farm owner was sentenced after he pleaded guilty to dumping liquid animal waste into a tributary of the French Broad River.

Reward offered for Wellford woman missing since Jan. The family of Robbie Arlene Turner, a woman who has been missing since January 22, is now offering a $1,000 reward for information to find h…

Kala Brown sues Todd Kohlhepp’s company TKA Real Estate Kala Brown, the woman rescued from a storage container on property owned by Todd Kohlhepp, is suing his real estate company Todd Kohlhepp & …

Severance deal with fmr. Anderson Co. Admin. ruled ‘null and void’ A new ruling from the South Carolina Court of Appeals means former Anderson County Administrator Joey Preston will not get his severance.

Police take selfie with drunk man after driving him home After a taxi driver called police for help getting a drunk passenger home, the officers had a little fun with the man.