Kiko’s dad Walter the giraffe, from Greenville Zoo, has died

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Watler the giraffe, who was formerly a part of the Greenville Zoo, has died, according to the zoo’s Facebook page.

Walter is the father to Kiko the giraffe.

Walter was taken to Turtle Back Zoo in New Jersey, where he was known as “Hodari.”

He died from complications during a medical procedure, according to the Turtle Back Zoo’s Facebook page.

Walter became a fan favorite when the Turtle Back Zoo’s Giraffe House exhibit opened last year, the New Jersey zoo says.

The Greenville Zoo shared their condolences on their Facebook page.

