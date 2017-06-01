KKK fliers distributed in bags of candy

HOUSTON, TX (KRON) — Neighbors are on edge in a Texas neighborhood after finding bags filled with candy at their homes.

And inside those bags is information on how to join the KKK.

The disturbing message said, “Help, save our race. Join the best or die like the rest.”

It’s a recruitment poster from the KKK.

One neighbor told KTRK it is as if they were targeting kids.

Others say the hateful message is disgusting.

Police are trying to figure out who left the bags.

Meanwhile, the majority of people in the area say there is no room for hate in their neighborhood.

