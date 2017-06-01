Man arrested after threatening to blow up elementary school

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested in connection with a threat that was made to an elementary school on Wednesday, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

School Resource Officers with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office arrested 28-year-old James Micheal Nash Jr. after a threat was made to Rudolph Gordon Elementary School.

Nash Jr. has been charged with Threatening to Use a Destructive Device and Disturbing Schools.

An investigation began after a threatening phone call, from an unknown caller, was answered in the Rudolph Gordon front office.

The incident happened just before 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday when the caller stated that he was going to blow the school up.

The caller was later identified at Nash Jr., deputies say.

Investigators searched the area for devices and found nothing.

Nash Jr. was employed as a contractor for the construction company that was working on the middle school right next to the elementary school, deputies say.

The motive for the threat is unknown.

Deputies took Nash Jr. into custody this morning when he showed up for work.

He is being held at the Greenville County Detention Center.