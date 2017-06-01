Man charged with break-ins at Spartanburg medical facilities

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Police have charged a man with a string of break-ins at medical facilities.

James Dixon, 40, is charged with more than 20 crimes, including burglary, larceny and financial transaction card fraud.

Police say Dixon broke into a dozen Spartanburg businesses in April.

Dixon is accused of burglarizing Eastside General Dentistry, Orthopedic Specialties, Carolina Footcare, Westgate Family Physicians and many other businesses.

He’s currently jailed in Myrtle Beach on similar charges.

Police say Dixon was wanted for burglarizing the pharmacy at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center at the time of the recent break-ins. Dixon burglarized the pharmacy eight months before the alleged string of break-ins.

Investigators say the Spartanburg burglaries mirrored similar crimes in Winston-Salem, N.C. that Dixon is also suspected of committing. Investigators determined that Dixon had lived in both areas and had previous convictions in North Carolina. They also had forensic evidence linking him to the crimes here.