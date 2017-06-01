Man found severely beaten in Spartanburg, police investigating

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Police are investigating after a man was found severely beaten in Spartanburg.

Officers responded to a report of an assault on Farley Street early Thursday morning.

There, they found the victim unconscious with several injuries, according to a police report.

Staff at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center said the victim suffered internal head and face injuries, broken ribs, scrapes on his right side, and an injury to his left kidney.

A man who lives on Farley Street told police the victim was homeless. He said he found the victim and dragged him into his house to call 911.

Narcan was used on the victim, according to the police report.

The Spartanburg Police Department is investigating.

