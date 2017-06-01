Anderson Co. Sheriff’s Office employee dies after falling from boat, says deputy coroner

ANDERSON Co., S.C. (WSPA) – Emergency rescuers responded to a possible drowning at a campground.

Dispatch says it happened at Singing Pines Campground in Starr.

Deputy Coroner Charlie Boseman said an employee with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office fell out of a boat and struck his head on a propeller. He was taken to AnMed Medical Health Center where he was pronounced dead.

7 News has reached out to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office for more information.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is investigating.

This is a developing story.