Man threw concrete block through windshield, dragged woman by hair, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man is facing multiple charges after a domestic violence incident injured two women, Raleigh police said.

Vincent Edmond Waller, 33, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon intent to kill, misdemeanor larceny, two counts of assault on a female, injury to personal property, and resisting public officer.

According to police, Waller faces those charges in connection with a domestic-related incident where he is accused of throwing a piece of concrete through the windshield of the vehicle that the two victims were in and then said to have pulled one of the victims out of the vehicle by their hair.

Police said Waller and his victims were known to each other before the incident. Both victims were treated for their injuries on scene.

Waller was arrested Wednesday and is being held in the Wake County Detention Center under no bond.

