Man trapped, hurt after shed collapses during demolition

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A man was trapped and injured after a shed collapsed Thursday afternoon, according to the North Spartanburg Fire Department.

Fire crews responded at about 12:50 p.m. to a reported cave-in.

When they arrived, they found a 10 x 15 outbuilding had collapsed on a worker during demolition.

Firefighters freed the trapped victim and he was taken by EMS to the hospital.

His condition is unknown at this time.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

 

