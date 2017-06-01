Man trapped, hurt after shed collapses during demolition

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A man was trapped and injured after a shed collapsed Thursday afternoon, according to the North Spartanburg Fire Department.

Fire crews responded at about 12:50 p.m. to a reported cave-in.

When they arrived, they found a 10 x 15 outbuilding had collapsed on a worker during demolition.

Firefighters freed the trapped victim and he was taken by EMS to the hospital.

His condition is unknown at this time.

