Nurse arrested after stealing Rx drugs at hospital, authorities say

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A registered nurse has been arrested on drug charges in Spartanburg, according to arrest warrants.

Carly Marie Stevens, 32, is charged with stealing a prescription drug and two counts of violating drug distribution laws.

According to arrest warrants, the nurse committed the alleged crimes between April 4th and May 3rd at Mary Black Hospital.

Authorities say Stevens administered half the amount of Dilaudid that she unlawfully obtained on April 4th. There’s no documentation of waste for the remaining drug, which is an opioid pain medicine.

They say there’s no record that fentanyl she took on April 16th was given to a patient or documented as waste.

Stevens is also accused of taking Norco around May 3rd. According to Drugs.com, Norco is a prescription pain killer containing hydrocodone and acetaminophen that should only be used short-term unless it’s prescribed for cancer-related pain.

The S.C. Bureau of Drug Control investigated the incidents.