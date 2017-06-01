Police investigating muscle tissue shipped to CVS in Greenville

WSPA Staff Published:
CVS muscle tissue
Muscle tissue in Greenville CVS container (From: 7News viewer)

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Police are investigating a piece of muscle tissue that was found inside a shipping container at the CVS on Main Street in Greenville.

The Greenville County Coroner said the material appears to be skeletal muscle of some kind, and that it is not a tongue.

DNA testing will be done to determine if the muscle tissue is human or animal.

Detectives with the Greenville Police Department are working to track the origins of the container to find an explanation for the object.

Police say the container originated in North Carolina and traveled to Georgia before arriving in Greenville.

The container also held other products but none of the products were meat or dairy related.

A 7News viewer provided a photo of the muscle tissue.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s