Police need help to find Anderson murder suspect

ANDERSON (WSPA) – Anderson Police are asking for help to find a man wanted for murder for more than two months.

Darryl Lamar Lewis Thompson – also known as “Dee” – is wanted for the death of Ricky Montez Grove, Junior.

Grove was killed according to Anderson Police on High Street near Thomas Street on March 25. Investigators believe he may be in the area, but there are reports Thompson may be in New York or Atlanta.

Thompson is considered to be armed and dangerous.

If you have any information that can help investigators find him, call 911, Crime Stoppers at (888) 274-6372 or Anderson Police Detective Garland Major at (864) 305-7447.