Rapper Rich Homie Quan arrested on drug charges

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Dequantes Lamar, better known as “Rich Homie Quan”, was arrested last Sunday on felony drug charges.

Lamar, was one of 5 people arrested by Jefferson County deputies during a checkpoint stop on Highway 1 in Louisville.

He was later charged with felony drug possession with an intent to distribute.

According to the incident report, investigators recovered heroin, marijuana, drug equipment and weapons in the car.

