Reward offered for Wellford woman missing since Jan.

WELLFORD, SC (WSPA) – The family of Robbie Arlene Turner, a woman who has been missing since January 22, is now offering a $1,000 reward for information to find her.

52-year-old Turner was last seen walking from her house on Wilkie Drive in Wellford wearing dark colored pants and a coat while carrying a pink cane on January 16 around 11:00pm.

Spartanburg County Deputies say they have received numerous leads but none have resulted in her being found.

Turner is 5’0″ tall and weighs 140 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or Investigator Mark Gaddy at 864-503-4580.

