GREENVILLE (WSPA) – Recent rain has delayed work to reopen a section of the Swamp Rabbit Trail until late next week.

The City of Greenville announced Thursday that the section of the trail that links Cleveland Park to Falls Park will remain closed until June 10.

Starting on that day, the trail section will be open on Saturdays and Sundays only during regular park hours.

The date to fully reopen the section is now scheduled for July 8.