Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program coming back to Upstate

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – The Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) is coming back to the Upstate.

The goals of this program are to supplement the diets of low-income seniors with fresh, nutritious produce and to support South Carolina’s small farmers.

The program allows low-income people, age 60 and older, to buy fresh, nutritious, unprocessed fruits and vegetables from authorized farmers’ markets, roadside stands, and community-supported agriculture programs.

This year, the program will be available in 41 counties in South Carolina between May and October.

Participants are awarded $25 in the form of five checks of $5 to spend at authorized farmers’ markets and stands. Checks are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

The vouchers will be issued: · Slater Hall Annex (Senior Center) 5 Whitney St., Slater June 1, 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. · Greenville County Health Department-Auditorium 200 University Ridge, Greenville June 6, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. · Greer Library, Jean M. Smith Branch 505 Pennsylvania Ave., Greer June 8, 9:00 – 11:30 a.m.

Eligibility Process: 1. Attend a distribution event 2. Complete the application 3. Provide proof of identity and residence in the county 4. Self-declare amount of household income 5. If eligible, participants receive the $25 benefit