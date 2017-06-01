Sketch released of suspect who tried to kidnap Spartanburg teen

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Police have released a composite sketch of a man who attempted to kidnap a teenage girl Tuesday morning in Spartanburg.

Spartanburg Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect.

Officers say a 15-year-old girl reported that a man in a black sedan invited her to get into the car with him. Investigators say when she refused, the man grabbed her by the arm but she was able to break free and get away.

Police believe the car may have been accompanied by a white pickup truck with another man driving.

Investigators say the driver of the black sedan is approximately 18-years-old with brown shaggy hair, blue eyes, straight teeth, and a thin build. He has pale complexion with a diamond studded earring in his left ear and was wearing a bright green t-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Tapp at 864-596-2065 or Crime Stoppers at 864-58-CRIME.