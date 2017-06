Camp Mary Elizabeth In Spartanburg is ramping up for another season of summer camp.

The camp is located in the heart of Spartanburg with 56 acres of forest for activities.

The camp offers hiking, mountain biking and swim lessons.

Discounted swim lessons are offered as part of a grant provided by the Mary Black Foundation.

Organizers said their activities build confidence, courage and character.

To register, visit http://www.gssc-mm.org