Local Owners of Roots to be Featured on ‘We Bought The Farm’ - Owners of Roots and 4 Rooms Wesley Turner and Daniel Schavey had a dream to move from their downtown Greenville home to a spacious farm in t…

Broadway Audition Workshop With Jason Styres - A New York City casting director will have an audition workshop right here in the Upstate. His name is Jason Styres and he'll be doing the w…

“Desperate Measures” - On the Theatre Scene tonight, three women that don't get along and a janitor looking for love. It has all the makings of a classic love stor…

Butterfly Adventure - On the Fun Scene tonight, it is the beautiful life of butterflies. We have something fun and educational for kids and adults. It all starts …

Southern Boys Collectables - From lamps to wood pallet signs, the Sanders boys are always using their talents to make something super cool and creative. "Southern Boys C…

What’s Brewing - Here's a look at What's Brewing tonight!

James Tucker Performs - Singer/songwriter James Tucker joins us in the studio with a performance just for you!

Meet Musician James Tucker - On the Music Scene tonight, telling stories through his guitar, vocals and suitcase guitar. We are happy to feature a somewhat new face to t…

Tapas & Tinis - On the Food Scene tonight, food, music and wine! "Euphoria Greenville" is all about the things that make us feel good. The festival doesn’t …