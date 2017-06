GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Southbound I-385 is blocked after a deadly crash early Friday morning.

The coroner’s office said two people are dead. The crash involves four vehicles, including two tractor trailers, a car and truck.

Greenville police are investigating the crash. Police say southbound traffic was closed near Woodruff Road around 5:50 a.m.

This is a developing story.

