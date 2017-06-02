Carolina Cash 5 jackpot hits $1.4 million for Friday night drawing

RALEIGH (WSPA) – The North Carolina Lottery Carolina Cash 5 jackpot is at a record high $1.4 million heading into Friday night’s drawing.

It’s the largest jackpot in six years and grows until someone buys a ticket that matches all five numbers in the nightly drawing that is set for 11:22 pm. The jackpot for this game has only reached seven figures five times in the decade it’s been played in North Carolina.

The current Carolina Cash 5 jackpot started at $50,000 on May 20.

The odds of winning are one in 749,398.