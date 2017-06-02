Cause of death for deputy killed in training exercise released

Related Coverage Anderson Co. deputy dies during training exercise

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – According to the Anderson County Coroner, deputy Devin Hodges drowned in a boating accident during training on Lake Hartwell, Thursday morning.

According to coroner Greg Shore, the Anderson County sheriff’s deputy’s life jacket was tangled in the boat’s propeller and he was pinned under the boat. The coroner says Hodges only had bruises on his chest and arms.

The accident happened near the Singing Pines Campground in Starr.

Hodges fell from a boat during a joint training exercise involving the Army Corps of Engineers and the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

All three people on the Sheriff’s office’s boat were thrown off in the accident, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

The two others were taken to the hospital.

