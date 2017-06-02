‘Cops on the Coop’ raising money for Special Olympics

GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) – Police officers and sheriff’s deputies are teaming up at Chick-fil-A for a good cause.

It’s called Cops on the Coop.

Officers with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and Greenville Police Department are on the roof and ground at the Chick-fil-A on Laurens Road raising funds for almost 26,000 Special Olympics athletes in South Carolina.

Those who want to help can purchase shirts and receive a coupon for a Chick-fil-A sandwich or make a donation.

Cops on the Coop will continue through 7 p.m. Friday and is from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.

The Special Olympics offers 28 sports to children and adults with intellectual disabilities.