Driver escapes fiery crash on Augusta Rd. in Greenville Co.

WSPA Staff Published:

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Firefighters are working to put out a fire after a car burst into flames following a crash on Augusta Road in Greenville County.

A 7News crew at the scene says the driver of the car was able to escape without any injuries.

Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 8:30pm near Pine Drive.

The car crashed through a utility pole before catching fire.

Both southbound lanes and one northbound lane are closed as crews work to clean up the crash.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s