Driver escapes fiery crash on Augusta Rd. in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Firefighters are working to put out a fire after a car burst into flames following a crash on Augusta Road in Greenville County.

A 7News crew at the scene says the driver of the car was able to escape without any injuries.

Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 8:30pm near Pine Drive.

The car crashed through a utility pole before catching fire.

Both southbound lanes and one northbound lane are closed as crews work to clean up the crash.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

